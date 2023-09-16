Kahuku shocks defending national champion St. John Bosco in thriller

Kahuku quarterback Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa scored on an 18-yard touchdown run in the final minute and the Red Raiders shocked defending national champion St. John Bosco 30-23 tonight at Carleton E. Weimer Field.

Seven days after suffering the worst loss in program history, Kahuku became the first Hawaii high school to beat a team ranked in the top three in the nation in the Braves.

The Red Raiders played St. John Bosco last year in California and lost 34-7. They returned to the mainland last week and lost to the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, Mater Dei, 55-8.

Kahuku is the two-time defending Open Division state champion in Hawaii.

The Red Raiders gave up an early field goal to the Braves before rattling off 22 consecutive points to lead 22-3 in the second quarter.

The Braves took the lead back after scoring 20 straight points to lead 23-22 before Kahuku went 70 yards on its final offensive drive to go back in front.

St. John Bosco got the ball back with seconds to go and advanced the ball to midfield before the game ended.