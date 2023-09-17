Column: Distress can exacerbate domestic violence

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Lahaina fire on Maui in August rose to a disaster level that has been unparalleled in our state. Read more

The Lahaina fire on Maui in August rose to a disaster level that has been unparalleled in our state. Many community members may not be aware that among the victims and survivors of the fire are also victims of domestic violence.

Domestic violence during a disaster is a distressing and complex issue that often exacerbates the already challenging circumstances faced by individuals and communities in times of crisis. This form of violence involves abusive behaviors within intimate relationships, such as physical, emotional, psychological or financial abuse, and it occurs amidst the chaos and vulnerability of a disaster or emergency situation.

Disasters like this disrupt the normal functioning of societies. They can lead to loss of homes, livelihoods, infrastructure, and even lives. The stress, uncertainty and fear that accompany such events can strain relationships and heighten existing tensions within households.

One of the key factors that makes domestic violence more pronounced during disasters is the increased vulnerability of survivors. People often find themselves in overcrowded evacuation centers or isolated in damaged homes, where it becomes difficult to escape from abusive partners. Access to essential services, such as health care, law enforcement and shelters, may be limited, creating a sense of helplessness among victims.

Survivors of domestic violence often face numerous barriers to seeking help during a disaster. Fear of retaliation, concerns about the safety of children, and a lack of knowledge about available resources may discourage victims from reaching out for assistance. Moreover, emergency responders may be overwhelmed, focusing primarily on immediate life-threatening situations, leaving less attention for cases of domestic violence.

The psychological impact of disasters on survivors can be profound. Anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are common in disaster-affected populations. These mental health challenges can exacerbate abusive dynamics within relationships, making it even more challenging for victims to seek help or escape.

Children are often silent victims of domestic violence during disasters. Witnessing abuse between parents or caregivers can have lasting psychological and emotional effects on children. The trauma they experience can lead to long-term consequences for their well-being and development.

Efforts to address domestic violence during disasters require a comprehensive and coordinated response. This includes training emergency responders and health-care workers to recognize signs of abuse, providing safe spaces for survivors, and ensuring that essential services for survivors remain available even in crisis situations. Community organizations play a critical role in raising awareness, offering support and advocating for policy changes to protect survivors.

Preventing domestic violence during disasters necessitates a proactive approach. Communities should prioritize education and awareness campaigns to inform people about the resources available to them and the importance of reporting abuse. Creating disaster plans that include provisions for the safety of survivors and addressing potential abuser behaviors can be vital.

Domestic violence is always troubling and during a disaster is an even more troubling issue that highlights the vulnerabilities and challenges faced by survivors in times of crisis. Addressing this problem requires a multifaceted approach that combines awareness, prevention, preparedness, and a commitment to providing support and safety for those affected. It underscores the importance of not only responding to immediate physical needs during a disaster, but also recognizing and addressing the complex dynamics of abuse that can persist in the aftermath. Ultimately, fostering resilience within communities and ensuring the protection of all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, should be a priority in disaster management efforts.

To add to the support system, the Domestic Violence Action Center will head to Maui to offer legal guidance and resources for the survivors of the Lahaina fire who are also experiencing domestic violence. The need for comprehensive ongoing support of goods, services and financial assistance for the survivors is crucial as the weeks and months of recovery go by.

Monique R. Ibarra, MSW, is chief executive officer of the Domestic Violence Action Center.