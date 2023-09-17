Column: Uphold pono to rebuild trust, values

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In recent years, the U.S. has seen a surge in political divisiveness, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. This event served as a grim reminder that words and actions can have dire consequences. Similarly, Hawaii faces its own crisis of trust, exacerbated by events like the Maui fires and economic inequities that have fractured our neighborhoods. This has led to a growing sense of powerlessness and eroded faith in our leaders.

Paradoxically, officials suspended laws meant to protect public trust, such as Sunshine laws, in recent housing and disaster emergency proclamations. This has fueled demands for accountability and raised questions about the government’s commitment to transparency and public well-being. The resignation of Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros from Gov. Josh Green’s administration due to threats against her family amid public dissent adds another layer to Hawaii’s complex political landscape and rising tensions.

The U.S. political landscape serves as a cautionary example, highlighting the risks that arise when both community members and leaders stray from core values and civil discourse. While skepticism toward government is understandable, it should not eclipse the potential of democratic process, dissent, getting organized or justify threats. In these pivotal times, our emphasis should be on collective responsibility — our capacity to address challenges thoughtfully — rather than on assigning blame or dominating each other.

We’re at a crossroads in Hawaii, grappling with how to rebuild Lahaina and address systemic issues that have long neglected community needs. The recent Maui fires, where multiple systems failed us, serve as a poignant reminder that despite our differences, we are all neighbors who must learn to rely on one another. Are we able to tackle reform when division and hostility prevail?

To rebuild trust, we must return to our core values, encapsulated by “pono.” Let’s be clear: pono (or aloha) is not to be appropriated to silence dissent or overlook shortcomings; rather, it serves as a standard to hold our leaders and ourselves to. It calls for accountability and humility from our officials and action from community members.

Pono reminds us that we are more than our political affiliations; we are neighbors. When someone in our community struggles, it’s our collective responsibility to offer care and support. Upholding pono, kuleana (responsibilities), kulana (neighborship), and aloha in all aspects of life are nonnegotiable for maintaining the Hawaii we cherish.

Our shared vision for Hawaii is one of sustainability, inclusivity and resilience. We envision a Hawaii where clean water is universally accessible, where food and housing security are assured with less than three jobs, and where future generations can establish deep roots and choose to stay. This vision is not just a dream but a roadmap for policy and action, a guide for our elected officials and for each one of us as engaged Hawaii citizens.

To successfully navigate our uncertain future as an isolated island archipelago, we can’t afford to be mired in hostilities and blame. Instead, we must cultivate an environment that respects diverse opinions while safeguarding each other.

As we approach the 2024 elections, mere occupation of political seats or resource allocation to districts falls short of what’s needed. Our focus should be on proactive dialogue and meaningful action. We must critically evaluate whether our officials are genuinely serving the broader community’s interests. It’s time to expand our perspective beyond district lines and voting habits. The true yardstick for an official’s effectiveness is their commitment to the principles of pono and their proactive initiatives to tackle upcoming challenges.

Jasmine Slovak, deeply rooted in her community of Hahaione Valley, is a Kaiser High School alumna pursuing a law degree and serving as communications director for a food justice nonprofit.