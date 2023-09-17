comscore Letter: Invest more in peace, not weapons of war | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Invest more in peace, not weapons of war

Sept. 21 is International Peace Day. Did you know that the U.S. budget for peacemaking programs is only one-half of 1% of what we spend on defense, which totals more than $800 billion per year? Read more

