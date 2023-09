Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Local film incubator ‘Ohina, which helps develop and promote local filmmakers, screens its annual showcase of short films on Wednesday at Consolidated Theatres Ward.

‘Ohina is a grassroots organization made up of people who have worked in the television and film industry. In addition to its ‘Ohina Showcase, it holds workshops and seminars, and sponsors mentorships with industry creatives.

Wednesday’s event will include six projects, two of which are “works in progress,” including a scene and trailer for “Kukini.” Soul singer Paula Fuga wrote the story and is executive producer. The other work in process is Christine Kunewa Walker’s “The Ali‘i King,” a period film about a girl growing up in 1960s Salt Lake City who goes on a family trip.

Other films screening are “After the Endling,” by Daniel A. Kelin II, which uses shadow puppetry to tell a tale about a tree snail that was screened at the 2022 Hawai‘i International Film Festival; “E Malama Pono, Willy Boy,” by Scott W. Kekama Amona and Nani Rian Kenna Ross, about two HPD officers assigned to evict protesting Native Hawaiians from an “illegal” settlement; “Inheritance,” by Erin Lau and Justin Omori, in which a photographer who sells his work to tourists is conflicted over his work; and “Molokai Bound,” by Alika Tengan, about a recently released prison inmate trying to reconnect with his son and his heritage. It received an award at a Toronto film festival.

The screening starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Visit ohina.org to register. A pre-screening reception will be held at Box Jelly in Ward Village, starting at 5:30 p.m.