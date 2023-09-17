comscore Teen entrepreneur Coen Cadinha boosts other kids | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Teen entrepreneur Coen Cadinha boosts other kids

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Shaylee Lindborg,11, crafted a keychain at the Keiki Rise pop-up market event.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mikey Wilder, 11, made lemonade for a customer at the Keiki Rise pop-up market event.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Coen Cadinha, 15, is the founder of Keiki Rise, a business accelerator program to support young entrepreneurs. Cadinha held a Keiki Rise pop-up market event for young entrepreneurs on Sept. 2 at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki.

Coen Cadinha was only 13 when he decided to start his own business two years ago, selling sweet treats to his classmates to earn money and help his family. Read more

