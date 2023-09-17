Teen entrepreneur Coen Cadinha boosts other kids

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shaylee Lindborg,11, crafted a keychain at the Keiki Rise pop-up market event.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mikey Wilder, 11, made lemonade for a customer at the Keiki Rise pop-up market event.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Coen Cadinha, 15, is the founder of Keiki Rise, a business accelerator program to support young entrepreneurs. Cadinha held a Keiki Rise pop-up market event for young entrepreneurs on Sept. 2 at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki.