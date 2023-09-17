comscore Yoga program has a message for Hawaii’s marginalized | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Yoga program has a message for Hawaii’s marginalized

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Project Koa Yoga uses yoga as a means of healing. A recent class featured a Native Hawaiian storyteller, a Native Hawaiian instructor and mo‘olelo, which instructors tied to some of the yoga poses.

    Project Koa Yoga uses yoga as a means of healing. A recent class featured a Native Hawaiian storyteller, a Native Hawaiian instructor and mo‘olelo, which instructors tied to some of the yoga poses.

The typical yoga class usually begins with some stretching and informal greetings before getting down to yoga asanas, the postures and poses that will make up the day’s exercise. Read more

