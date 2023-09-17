comscore HART says $580M surplus awaits at rail’s end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HART says $580M surplus awaits at rail’s end

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.

A cash surplus of over a half-billion dollars will likely be available once the city’s Skyline rail system ends at the Civic Center in Kakaako early next dec­ade, according to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Read more

