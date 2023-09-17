Kokua Line: What does Sunshine Law require?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: What is the Sunshine Law?

Answer: It’s Hawaii’s open-meetings law, which states that “in a democracy, the people are vested with the ultimate decision-making power. Governmental agencies exist to aid the people in the formation and conduct of public policy. Opening up the governmental processes to public scrutiny and participation is the only viable and reasonable method of protecting the public’s interest. Therefore, the Legislature declares that it is the policy of this State that the formation and conduct of public policy — the discussions, deliberations, decisions, and action of governmental agencies — shall be conducted as openly as possible.”

The law, in Chapter 92 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes, governs “the manner in which all state and county boards must conduct their official business,” according to the state Office of Information Practices, which administers the law. Among the law’s general requirements are that boards give at least six calendar days notice of any scheduled meeting, except for emergency meetings; email or mail anyone who has requested meeting notifications; post an agenda in advance and stick to the agenda; make “board packets” (if there are any) available at least 48 hours before the meeting; accept oral and written testimony on agenda items; keep minutes of meetings and post them online; and that board members not discuss board business with each other outside of properly noticed meetings, with some exceptions. There are other restrictions as well, intended to keep the public informed about and participating in government plans and actions funded with their tax dollars.

OIP updated training materials last month that help board members and staff understand their responsibilities under the law, and let the public know their rights. Among the materials are video summaries, written guides for state, county and neighborhood boards, checklists and a Sunshine Law quiz. Learn more at oip.hawaii.gov/oip-updates-sunshine-law-training/.

There’s been increased interest in the Sunshine Law since Gov. Josh Green initially suspended Chapter 92 in an emergency proclamation to fast-track housing construction, “to the extent that any notice requirements or any other provisions of Chapter 92 may delay the expeditious action, decision or approval of any board or agency,” according to the order, which he issued July 17 and which generated opposition. On Friday, Green revised the proclamation, to, among other things, reinstate Chapter 92. This means that the Sunshine Law now applies to the Build Beyond Barriers Working Group, the panel Green authorized to streamline development of affordable housing under the proclamation.

Q: Is the city requiring people to arrive 15 minutes ahead of their AlohaQ appointment or they will lose their appointment?

A: No. “The City encourages (not requires) people to arrive 15 minutes ahead of their scheduled time. If a person is 15 minutes LATE for the actual appointment time, out of courtesy to other customers who arrived early or on time, the appointment will be considered missed. The staff will attempt to serve them as standby customers — if it’s available that day, but it could lead to long wait times. Overly tardy customers should consider booking another appointment instead for faster service,” Bill Powers, a spokesperson for Hono­lulu’s Department of Customer Services, said in an email.

Appointments at Oahu driver’s license centers and satellite city halls are made via alohaq.honolulu.gov.

