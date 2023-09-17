comscore Lahaina disaster fueled by climate change, Gov. Green to tell UN | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lahaina disaster fueled by climate change, Gov. Green to tell UN

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
    A fire ravaged residential neighborhood of Lahaina near Lahaina Gateway is seen on Tuesday.

Gov. Josh Green today plans to tell a United Nations sustainability conference that the devastating Lahaina wildfire represents the world’s current climate crisis and a dangerous future that requires unified action. Read more

