Lahaina’s Sacred Hearts School brings hope, education to temporary site

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • COURTESY SACRED HEARTS SCHOOL The burned ruins of Sacred Hearts School are pictured in the foreground. Next door, Maria Lanakila Catholic Church is still standing.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Sacred Hearts student Kora Ramey, left, and her fifth grade classmates display cards of encouragement sent by students from other schools in Hawaii and on the mainland.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Sacred Hearts Principal Tonata Lolesio held up a lei of hand-drawn cards sent from other schools.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Religion teacher Susanna Croke made sure that Romeo Jayswal had his homework on Tuesday in their temporary classroom at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Mina Pace displayed a card drawn in class. She is pictured with classmates Sienna Pastrana, left, and Bailey Santiago on Tuesday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Sacred Hearts students relocated to Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua after the Aug. 8 fire destroyed much of their Lahaina campus. Abby Asuncion greeted her children, A.J., left, and Maile, at the end of the school day on Tuesday.

Resuming school routines like this in the aftermath of such a traumatic disaster is crucial to help the children find some semblance of normalcy, said Sacred Hearts Principal Tonata Lolesio. Read more

