Maui nonprofit expected to meet $6.5M goal in 2 weeks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui nonprofit expected to meet $6.5M goal in 2 weeks

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
    Jeff Gilbreath

Maui nonprofit Hawaii Community Lending is on track to meet its $6.5 million goal for the Kanaka Anti- Displacement Fund by the end of next week. Read more

