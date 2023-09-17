comscore David Shapiro: 2 major political parties lack the right stuff to lead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: 2 major political parties lack the right stuff to lead

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Debates about Hawaii’s public policy failures often end with fingers of blame pointed at our one-party rule by Democrats, who have long held the governorship and super-majorities in both houses of the Legislature. Read more

