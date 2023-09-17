comscore Waianae farmer battles invasive grasses, fires, with sheep | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waianae farmer battles invasive grasses, fires, with sheep

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Nonnative grasses were introduced to Hawaii by ranchers as cattle fodder in the 18th century. The invasive grasses present a serious threat to communities surrounded by the dry and highly ignitable fuel. Shermaih Iaea's agricultural lot in Waianae Valley has burned twice due to wildfires and the farmer now uses a flock of sheep to control the grass growth.

    Nonnative grasses were introduced to Hawaii by ranchers as cattle fodder in the 18th century. The invasive grasses present a serious threat to communities surrounded by the dry and highly ignitable fuel. Shermaih Iaea’s agricultural lot in Waianae Valley has burned twice due to wildfires and the farmer now uses a flock of sheep to control the grass growth.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A lamb grazes past the paddock fence.

    A lamb grazes past the paddock fence.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shermaih Iaea's agricultural lot in Waianae Valley has burned twice due to wildfires. Iaea, a former HFD firefighter of 28 years, now uses a flock of sheep to control the grass growth.

    Shermaih Iaea’s agricultural lot in Waianae Valley has burned twice due to wildfires. Iaea, a former HFD firefighter of 28 years, now uses a flock of sheep to control the grass growth.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shermaih "Bulla" Iaea, a former HFD firefighter of 28 years, now uses a flock of sheep to control the grass growth on his Waianae farm.

    Shermaih “Bulla” Iaea, a former HFD firefighter of 28 years, now uses a flock of sheep to control the grass growth on his Waianae farm.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shermaih "Bulla" Iaea's dog, Kia, greeting a lamb.

    Shermaih “Bulla” Iaea’s dog, Kia, greeting a lamb.

Fires follow fuel in the form of invasive grasses, which become flammable during drought. Waianae’s landscape is full of guinea grass, buffelgrass and haole koa, allowing fires to spread rapidly. Read more

