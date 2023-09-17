Waianae farmer battles invasive grasses, fires, with sheep
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:32 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nonnative grasses were introduced to Hawaii by ranchers as cattle fodder in the 18th century. The invasive grasses present a serious threat to communities surrounded by the dry and highly ignitable fuel. Shermaih Iaea’s agricultural lot in Waianae Valley has burned twice due to wildfires and the farmer now uses a flock of sheep to control the grass growth.
A lamb grazes past the paddock fence.
Shermaih Iaea’s agricultural lot in Waianae Valley has burned twice due to wildfires. Iaea, a former HFD firefighter of 28 years, now uses a flock of sheep to control the grass growth.
Shermaih “Bulla” Iaea, a former HFD firefighter of 28 years, now uses a flock of sheep to control the grass growth on his Waianae farm.
Shermaih “Bulla” Iaea’s dog, Kia, greeting a lamb.