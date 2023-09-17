Kahuku stuns national champion St. John Bosco
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku’s Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa rushed with the ball and fended off a tackle attempt by St. John Bosco’s Tay Lockett on Saturday.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku’s Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa celebrated with Aiden Manutai on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree