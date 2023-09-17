comscore Kahuku stuns national champion St. John Bosco | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kahuku stuns national champion St. John Bosco

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa rushed with the ball and fended off a tackle attempt by St. John Bosco’s Tay Lockett on Saturday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kahuku’s Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa rushed with the ball and fended off a tackle attempt by St. John Bosco’s Tay Lockett on Saturday.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa celebrated with Aiden Manutai on Saturday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kahuku’s Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa celebrated with Aiden Manutai on Saturday.

Kahuku’s win may leave an imprint on the national scene. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Sept. 16, 2023

Scroll Up