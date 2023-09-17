Rainbow Wahine make things right in Texas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An up-and-down nonconference slate is trending in the right direction at the right time for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team.

The Rainbow Wahine closed the Fight in the Fort Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, with their second straight sweep — a 32-30, 25-23, 25-13 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Caylen Alexander led three Hawaii players in double figures with 15 kills and Amber Igiede added 14 kills and hit .462 for UH, which will take a 7-4 record into the start of Big West Conference play Friday against Cal State Bakersfield.

“I thought this first road trip after having three long weekends and a long travel coming here and playing three in a row, they did pretty good,” Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow said. “We’ve got a little bit of momentum. We needed that.”

UH rebounded from a four-set loss to TCU on Thursday with back-to-back wins. Florida State (5-6), which entered the week leading the nation in hitting percentage, took No. 3 Florida to five sets on Tuesday before losing to both the Horned Frogs and the Rainbow Wahine.

TCU needed four sets to beat the Seminoles on Friday.

“They were pretty tall. Our block did a lot better today,” said Hawaii senior middle Kennedi Evans, who tied a career high with eight kills and hit .467 with seven blocks. “We played a good game. Playing clean on our side really helped out, and our servers served a really good game keeping them out of system.”

The Rainbow Wahine outblocked the Seminoles 11-7 and closed the match with its most lopsided set of the season.

Hawaii hit .317 with just three errors in the third set. Florida State, which hit well below its season average entering the match, had 17 errors and hit .173. Five UH players had double figures in digs, led by Talia Edmonds with 19 and Kendra Ham with 13.

“I felt like that last set we were doing what we needed to do,” Ah Mow said. “I thought it was pretty clean the last set. That’s us, right? We stress pass serve pass defense and I think our block lined up really well too.”

Evans had two of Hawaii’s four solo blocks and Alexander added four blocks and 11 digs.

Junior Kate Lang, who has won the Big West Setter of the Week award each of the first three weeks of the season, had a match-high 45 assists and 10 digs.

Riley Wagoner finished the match hitting .257 with 12 kills and had one of Hawaii’s four aces.

“We definitely talked before the game about how we wanted this to translate into conference play coming up next weekend,” Evans said.

“We knew this was going to be a good test for us mentally to challenge us before we go into conference play. Definitely good momentum for us.”

Outside of a sweep against No. 7 Oregon, Hawaii has had its chances in every match this season.

UH led TCU 1-0 on Thursday and was up 24-20 in the second set, but couldn’t close it out and lost in four.

Hawaii had four match points in the opening set against the Seminoles but pulled it out, with Wagoner and Ham getting crucial kills down 30-29 before a Florida State hitting error ended it.

The second set was tied 10 times before Alexander finished it off with consecutive kills.

Hawaii then blitzed Florida State in the third set with five scoring runs of at least three points to close it out in emphatic fashion.

“Just here and there we still have mental lapses, but the good thing is they grinded it out,” Ah Mow said. “We’re going to get ready for our next set of teams and now we have a full week to prepare, so we’ll be ready to go (for Big West).”