Scoreboard – Sept. 17, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

College women: Stanislaus State vs. Chaminade, TIME TBD at Vulcan Soccer Field.

MONDAY

BOWLING ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Punahou II at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m. OIA West girls: Leilehua at Campbell; Pearl City at Mililani; Waipahu at Aiea. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Waianae at Nanakuli (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Waialua at Kapolei (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Varsity Girls

‘Iolani def Mid Pacific 19-25, 25-21, 25- 15, 25-20

Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 25-15, 25-18, 25-23

Kamehameha def. Le Jardin 25-8, 25-22, 25-17

Damien def. Hanalani 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

Maryknoll def Punahou 1AA 20-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-20

Sacred Hearts def. ‘Iolani 1AA 25-17, 26- 24, 17-25, 25-20

KAYAKING

ILH SPRINT REGATTA #1

Saturday

At Ala Wai Canal

Boys Varsity

1, Abhi Erukulapati, ‘Iolani, 51.79. 2, Charles Kettley, Punahou, 53.37. 3, Cole Schwake, Mid-Pacific, 53.97. 4, Luke MacNaughton, Punahou, 54.75. 5, Oliver Miller, Le Jardin, 55.94. 6, Kaiehu Kawainui, Kamehameha, 56.13. 7, Haskel McKee-Seegal, Punahou, 57.28. 8, Anzu Hwang, Kamehameha, 59.08. 9, Deuce Kahanu, Kamehameha, 59.89. 10, Tyler Lo, Mid-Pacific, 1:00.75.

Girls Varsity

1, Knytly Sybounmy, Mid-Pacific, 1:01.56. 2, Halia Sniffen, Kamehameha, 1:07.20. 3, Kaialea Tanner, Kamehameha, 1:07.60. 4, Shea Maurer, Punahou, 1:08.48. 5, Sabina Funasaki, Punahou, 1:11.10. 6, Gigi Kiyabu, Mid-Pacific, 1:11.89. 7, Hoapili Kuukea-Shultz, Mid-Pacific, 1:13.14. 8, Hazel Campbell, Punahou, 1:15.28. 9, Riley Kozuma, Mid-Pacific, 1:15.51. 10, Cece Lowell, Le Jardin, 1:21.59.