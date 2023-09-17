Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Sept. 17, 2023 Today Updated 9:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 1:55 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 IMSA WeatherTech Indianapolis 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8 NHRA Mohnton 8 a.m. KHON 3 3 BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Tigers at Angels 10:07 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Padres at Athletics 10:07 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA Dodgers at Mariners 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Cubs at Diamondbacks 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS Game 2: Lynx at Sun 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Game 2: Sky at Aces 9 a.m. KITV 4 4 FOOTBALL: NFL Chiefs at Jaguars 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7 49ers at Rams 10 a.m. KHON 3 3 Jets at Cowboys 10:25 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Dolphins at Patriots 2:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8 GOLF DP World: BMW PGA Championship 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Korn Ferry: Simmons Bank Open 7:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Champions: Sanford International 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Fortinet Championship noon GOLF 30/216 86 RUGBY: WORLD CUP South Africa vs. Romania 3 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176 SOCCER French: Lorient vs. Monaco 12:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA French: Strasbourg vs. Montpellier 2:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA English: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea 3 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Italian: Catanzaro vs. Parma 4:10 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA French: Marseille vs. Toulouse 4:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA English: Everton vs. Arsenal 5:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Canadian: Valour vs. Forge 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA French: Lyon vs. Le Havre 8:35 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Canadian: York United vs. Pacific 11 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA NWSL: Chicago vs. Angel City noon CBSSN NA/247 83 MLS: Austin vs. Portland 2:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 TENNIS Davis Cup, WTA Guadaljara 2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Guangzhou 8 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* TRACK AND FIELD Prefontaine Classic 9 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176 Prefontaine Classic 10 a.m. KHNL 8 8 VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Coastal Carolina at North Carolina 6 a.m. ACC NA/251 261 Stanford at Louisville 7 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Oregon at Marquette 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Wisconsin at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Denver at Colorado 10 a.m. P12MT NA/238 258* Merrimack at Boston College 10 a.m. ACC NA/251 261 Kentucky at Nebraska 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* MONDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Guardians at Royals 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Twins at Reds 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Tigers at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA FOOTBALL: NFL Saints at Panthers 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Browns at Steelers 2 p.m. KITV 4 4 SOCCER Eng. Premier: Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley 11:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 RADIO TODAY TIME STATION NFL: Ravens at Bengals 7 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Chiefs at Jaguars 7 a.m. 1500-AM NFL: 49ers at Rams (in progress) 9:05 a.m. 1500-AM NFL: Jets at Cowboys 10:25 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM MLB: Cubs at Diamondbacks 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Dolphins at Patriots 2:20 p.m. 1500-AM MONDAY TIME STATION NFL: Saints at Panthers TBD NFL: Browns at Steelers TBD Previous Story Scoreboard - Sept. 16, 2023