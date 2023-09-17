Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 17, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Mililani residents Victor and Sue Ann Chun stopped at Halenohea, Hawaiian Cafe & Diner in Makuhari, Chiba, Japan, in January. Photo by Masaki Ohashi.
At left, while attending a sports tournament on the mainland, Kolohe Woolsey of Ewa Beach took a detour to go snowboarding and found Mo’ Bettahs, Hawaiian Style Food in St. George, Utah, in January. Photo by Brian Woolsey.
Kapolei resident Jody Thomas, above, discovered the Hula Hula Beach Club while on a cruise stop in Hvar, Croatia, in September 2022. Photo by Garren Thomas.