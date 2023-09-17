comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Sept. 17, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 17, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Mililani residents Victor and Sue Ann Chun stopped at Halenohea, Hawaiian Cafe & Diner in Makuhari, Chiba, Japan, in January. Photo by Masaki Ohashi.

    Mililani residents Victor and Sue Ann Chun stopped at Halenohea, Hawaiian Cafe & Diner in Makuhari, Chiba, Japan, in January. Photo by Masaki Ohashi.

  • At left, while attending a sports tournament on the mainland, Kolohe Woolsey of Ewa Beach took a detour to go snowboarding and found Mo’ Bettahs, Hawaiian Style Food in St. George, Utah, in January. Photo by Brian Woolsey.

    At left, while attending a sports tournament on the mainland, Kolohe Woolsey of Ewa Beach took a detour to go snowboarding and found Mo’ Bettahs, Hawaiian Style Food in St. George, Utah, in January. Photo by Brian Woolsey.

  • Kapolei resident Jody Thomas, above, discovered the Hula Hula Beach Club while on a cruise stop in Hvar, Croatia, in September 2022. Photo by Garren Thomas.

    Kapolei resident Jody Thomas, above, discovered the Hula Hula Beach Club while on a cruise stop in Hvar, Croatia, in September 2022. Photo by Garren Thomas.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Traffic bridges planned for Las Vegas race route

Scroll Up