comscore Letter: Gandhi professed peace through love | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Gandhi professed peace through love

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

On Oct. 1 at 10 a.m., some people committed to the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi will honor him at his statue in Waikiki. Gandhiji was a great leader who professed peace, forgiveness and love for humanity, including his adversaries. He professed and practiced the words, “Love thy enemy.” Read more

Previous Story
Column: Delegates in Congress are all-in for Maui’s people

Scroll Up