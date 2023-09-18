Letter: Plant trees to improve climate, environment

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For eight years since settling in Hilo, I have seen more and more urban green spaces cleared for development. Three examples: Along Ponahawai Street adjacent and above Homelani Cemetery, a huge plot of a previously wooded land was stripped of all vegetation. Not one large, heritage-type tree left.

Across from the police station, on Kapiolani Street, is an oxygen-producing, community cooling plot. I hope it stays green. Lastly, across Manono Street from the boat harbor, there used to be several huge trees. They are gone. Soccer fans could have perched in the refreshing shade as they watched soccer.

There’s a comfort and serene beauty as we gaze at the palms along Kamehameha Avenue and the Hilo bayfront. Same with the huge, mushroom- shaped trees on the playing fields.

The climate emergency (it’s really an all-species survival emergency) could be lightly mitigated if we planted more vegetation. Trees capture globe-warming carbon dioxide as they deliver precious oxygen.

Gary Harrold

Hilo

