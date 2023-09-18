comscore Letter: Ratepayers should not pay for others’ mistakes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Ratepayers should not pay for others’ mistakes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I am seeing news reports that Hawaiian Electric may expect ratepayers to pay for its mistakes on Maui and elsewhere. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Delegates in Congress are all-in for Maui’s people

Scroll Up