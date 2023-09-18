Letter: Ratepayers should not pay for others’ mistakes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am seeing news reports that Hawaiian Electric may expect ratepayers to pay for its mistakes on Maui and elsewhere. That should not be allowed unless the guaranteed profit margin for HECO is erased to zero until the rate customers’ payments return to normal.

Similarly I am seeing reports that the Honolulu Board of Water Supply will have to raise water rates partly to cover the cost of new wells needed because of the Red Hill fuel spill. Those costs should be covered in full by the U.S. Navy, not the customers.

It is not fair for citizens to be expected to pay for the mistakes and shortcomings of HECO’s board of directors and business managers, or the costs incurred because of the Navy’s mismanagement of its systems. Accountability belongs with the organizations at fault, not the citizens.

Robert Gould

Kaneohe

