Letter: Republicans in House need to be replaced

I am at a complete loss to understand what some weird GOP House members are doing, including their Speaker, Kevin McCarthy (“McCarthy orders Biden impeachment inquiry,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 13).

I happen to consider myself fairly intelligent, having a couple of degrees from some university and reading some papers on the internet every day. I believe I understand some goings-on in our great country, but here I am amiss. Totally.

Something’s not right there. The GOP House members could not or would not impeach a criminal president. But now they want to impeach an innocent president. What gives?

It is getting high time for the GOP to give up their small but still dangerous majority in the House to let clearer- minded Democrats take over. It’s too bad we still have to wait more than one year, until the next election in November 2024. And a lot of un-great things may still be done to our great country by our current House.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

