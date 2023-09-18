comscore Letter: Tuberville motivated by ego, reelection hopes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Tuberville motivated by ego, reelection hopes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Tommy “Tatertown” Tuberville is against abortion. Or at least he’s against military personnel being reimbursed if they must travel from one state to another for the procedure. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Delegates in Congress are all-in for Maui’s people

Scroll Up