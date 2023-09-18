Letter: Tuberville motivated by ego, reelection hopes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Sen. Tommy “Tatertown” Tuberville is against abortion. Or at least he’s against military personnel being reimbursed if they must travel from one state to another for the procedure. Read more

U.S. Sen. Tommy “Tatertown” Tuberville is against abortion. Or at least he’s against military personnel being reimbursed if they must travel from one state to another for the procedure.

In reality, he’s happily holding the U.S. military hostage just so he can wave his ego around, hoping his voters will reelect him next year — under the mistaken idea that he’s worth his pay.

Thomas Luna

McCully

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter