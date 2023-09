Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

News that drought across Hawaii is worsening, and will likely intensify, should be of high concern for all. Lahaina has made us painfully aware of how quickly dry brush, aided by high winds, can quickly fuel fires out of control.

More than 81% of Hawaii’s islands are now in moderate and severe drought, with the rest abnormally dry. That should spur proactive measures to minimize wildfire risks, such as cutting back vegetation and keeping grass short. More tips and info are at the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization’s resource website, www.hawaiiwildfire.org/lookout.