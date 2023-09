Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Maui Invitational basketball tournament, featuring some of the top college hoops programs in the country, moves from Lahaina to Honolulu this year. Read more

It’s an unfortunate loss of revenue for some Maui businesses, but at least it’s in Hawaii (the tournament was held on the mainland in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions).

This year’s tournament, Nov. 20-22, will include Kansas, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Purdue, Marquette, UCLA, Syracuse and Chaminade. The Stan Sheriff Center will fill in for the Lahaina Civic Center. But next year it’s expected to return to a revitalized Lahaina.