Deadline today to apply for Red Cross financial aid

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui wildfire survivors have until today to apply for financial assistance through the American Red Cross. To register, please visit the Family Assistance Center, 200 Nohea Kai Drive, or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to speak to a Red Cross representative, a news release said. There is no late- registration option. Read more

