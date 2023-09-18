Hawaii News Deadline today to apply for Red Cross financial aid By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Maui wildfire survivors have until today to apply for financial assistance through the American Red Cross. To register, please visit the Family Assistance Center, 200 Nohea Kai Drive, or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to speak to a Red Cross representative, a news release said. There is no late- registration option. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maui wildfire survivors have until today to apply for financial assistance through the American Red Cross. To register, please visit the Family Assistance Center, 200 Nohea Kai Drive, or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to speak to a Red Cross representative, a news release said. There is no late- registration option. Red Cross financial assistance is separate from the help the organization provides for shelter. A representative from the Red Cross will be in person at these sites to assist with registration: >> Today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4405 HI-30 Suite 270, in Lahaina. >> Today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 115 S. Wakea Ave., Kahului. To be eligible for the Red Cross financial assistance program, households must meet these three requirements: >> Your pre-disaster primary residence (renter or homeowner) is in a confirmed disaster-impacted geographic area in Maui County and is either destroyed or has sustained significant structural damage that requires extensive repairs, or the damage is so extensive that repairs are not feasible. >> You must be able to provide proof of identity and residence. >> You must apply by today. The Red Cross also reminds people to apply for federal Disaster Assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Previous Story Vital Statistics: Sept. 1-14, 2023