Deadline today to apply for Red Cross financial aid

Maui wildfire survivors have until today to apply for financial assistance through the American Red Cross. To register, please visit the Family Assistance Center, 200 Nohea Kai Drive, or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to speak to a Red Cross representative, a news release said. There is no late- registration option.

Red Cross financial assistance is separate from the help the organization provides for shelter.

A representative from the Red Cross will be in person at these sites to assist with registration:

>> Today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4405 HI-30 Suite 270, in Lahaina.

>> Today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 115 S. Wakea Ave., Kahului.

To be eligible for the Red Cross financial assistance program, households must meet these three requirements:

>> Your pre-disaster primary residence (renter or homeowner) is in a confirmed disaster-impacted geographic area in Maui County and is either destroyed or has sustained significant structural damage that requires extensive repairs, or the damage is so extensive that repairs are not feasible.

>> You must be able to provide proof of identity and residence.

>> You must apply by today.

The Red Cross also reminds people to apply for federal Disaster Assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.