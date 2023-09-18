comscore Hundreds of millions in private funding headed to Maui fire survivors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hundreds of millions in private funding headed to Maui fire survivors

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kukui Keahi, second from left, greeted clients identified as Auntie Noni, second from right, and Auntie Ti, right, as they sought assistance Thursday at the Kako‘o Maui Resource Hub in Kahului. Red Cross volunteer Richard Puffer, left, started paperwork for the two.

    Kukui Keahi, second from left, greeted clients identified as Auntie Noni, second from right, and Auntie Ti, right, as they sought assistance Thursday at the Kako‘o Maui Resource Hub in Kahului. Red Cross volunteer Richard Puffer, left, started paperwork for the two.

Upward of $200 million has been raised by five of the top sources of private donations and their affiliates for Maui wildfire victims, with charitable funds coming from hundreds of thousands of donors in Hawaii and across the globe.

