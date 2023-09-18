comscore Oahu sugar mill housing camp slated for redevelopment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu sugar mill housing camp slated for redevelopment

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Eddie Pedro, above, talks about living in the camp. Behind him is an Army convoy heading to nearby Mokuleia for training.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Two firms plan to redevelop the former Waialua Mill Camp plantation housing community where 67 of 350 homes remain. At top, construction equipment on the road in the camp.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Two firms plan to redevelop the former Waialua Mill Camp plantation housing community where 67 of 350 homes remain. Above, a view of Puuiki Road.

The remnants of a worker housing camp for the last sugar plantation to close on Oahu could become a new subdivision for primarily low-income households reflecting the character of the rural community in Waialua where some century-old homes still stand. Read more

