State offers up to $50K in loan payments to keep health workers in Hawaii

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
    “If you grew up here. If you went to school here. If your parents are living here. Come on home.”

    Dr. Kelley Withy

    University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine professor, on a loan repayment program to lure expat health care workers back to Hawaii

Hawaii remains in need of an estimated 4,000 health care workers, especially on the neighbor islands and in rural Oahu. Read more

