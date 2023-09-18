Chaminade women’s soccer loses on late goal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s soccer team couldn’t salvage a draw as it fell 1-0 on Stanislaus State’s late game-winner on Sunday at the Hawaii Hilo Soccer Field.

Stanislaus State, the preseason favorite to win the California Collegiate Athletic Association , moved to 3-2-1 this year, while the Silverswords fell to 2-1-2 with their first loss of the season.

Shaley Mercado had a prime opportunity at a go-ahead goal for Chaminade in the 83rd minute, but her shot from inside the goal area was saved.

After 86 scoreless minutes, Stanislaus State’s Marivic Lek-Miro lofted a pass over the defense to midfield, where Alexis Brewah collected the ball and dribbled past a Chaminade defender to the edge of the box. Silverswords keeper Naomi Takata got a hand on Brewah’s 20-yard shot but couldn’t keep it out of goal.

Chaminade finished with 14 shots in the match, but none in the final three minutes.

The Silverswords return to Hilo to take on UH Hilo on Thursday in their final nonconference tilt of the season. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.