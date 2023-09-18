Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade women’s soccer loses on late goal By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:46 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Chaminade women’s soccer team couldn’t salvage a draw as it fell 1-0 on Stanislaus State’s late game-winner on Sunday at the Hawaii Hilo Soccer Field. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Chaminade women’s soccer team couldn’t salvage a draw as it fell 1-0 on Stanislaus State’s late game-winner on Sunday at the Hawaii Hilo Soccer Field. Stanislaus State, the preseason favorite to win the California Collegiate Athletic Association , moved to 3-2-1 this year, while the Silverswords fell to 2-1-2 with their first loss of the season. Shaley Mercado had a prime opportunity at a go-ahead goal for Chaminade in the 83rd minute, but her shot from inside the goal area was saved. After 86 scoreless minutes, Stanislaus State’s Marivic Lek-Miro lofted a pass over the defense to midfield, where Alexis Brewah collected the ball and dribbled past a Chaminade defender to the edge of the box. Silverswords keeper Naomi Takata got a hand on Brewah’s 20-yard shot but couldn’t keep it out of goal. Chaminade finished with 14 shots in the match, but none in the final three minutes. The Silverswords return to Hilo to take on UH Hilo on Thursday in their final nonconference tilt of the season. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Previous Story Scoreboard - Sept. 17, 2023 Next Story Television and radio – September 18, 2023