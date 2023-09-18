comscore Chaminade women’s soccer loses on late goal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade women’s soccer loses on late goal

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

The Chaminade women’s soccer team couldn’t salvage a draw as it fell 1-0 on Stanislaus State’s late game-winner on Sunday at the Hawaii Hilo Soccer Field. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Sept. 17, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – September 18, 2023

Scroll Up