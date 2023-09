Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keith Kirkwood, Saints wide receiver: New Orleans plays the Carolina Panthers tonight. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Ilm Manning, Cardinals offensive line: Was not active for a loss to the Giants.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted five times in a win over the Texans, averaging 44.0 yards with a 40.0 net and a long of 51. On his last two punts in the fourth quarter, he pinned Houston at their 12 and their 9.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started and had a team-high seven total tackles — five solo — in a loss to the Dolphins.

KAHUKU

>> Bradlee Anae, Jets defensive end: Is on the team’s reserved/injured list.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started in a loss to the Titans, top above, and had six total tackles, three of them solo.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Carolina plays the New Orleans Saints tonight.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was active but did not play in the win over the Bengals.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Made four solo tackles, including two for loss, and had a sack in the win over the Texans, above.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made field goals from 29 and 36 yards and missed a 51-yarder in a loss to the Colts, below. Also made both PAT tries.

>> Andre Iosivas, Bengals wide receiver: Played in the loss to the Ravens but did not record any stats.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers guard: Pittsburgh plays the Cleveland Browns tonight.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Pittsburgh plays the Cleveland Browns tonight.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Was active but did not play in the win over the Vikings.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Started and completed 21 of 30 passes for 249 and one interception in a win over the Patriots. He also rushed four times for 3 yards.