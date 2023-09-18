Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – September 18, 2023 Today Updated 9:47 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Guardians at Royals 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Twins at Reds 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Tigers at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Field hockey: college Maryland at Virginia 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261* FOOTBALL: NFL Saints at Panthers 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Saints at Panthers 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Browns at Steelers 2 p.m. KITV 4 4 SOCCER Eng. Premier: Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley 11:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Canadian: Atl. Ottawa at HFX Wanderers noon FS2 NA/241* 76* TENNIS WTA Guangzhou 1:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Guadalajara 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Guadalajara 3 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP Zhuhai, Chengdu; WTA Guangzhou 7 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Angels at Rays 12:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Phillies at Braves 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Tigers at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Basketball: wnba playoffs Game 2: Mystics at Liberty 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Game 2: Dream at Wings 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 SOCCER Champions Lg: Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp 9 a.m. UNIP NA/35 NA Champions Lg: Lazio vs. Atletico Madrid 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 College men: Maryland at Penn State noon BIGTEN NA/248 79* College men: Northwestern at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* TENNIS WTA Guangzhou 1:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Guadalajara 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Guadalajara 3 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Guangzhou 8 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Stanford at California 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Stanford at California 4 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255* RADIO Today TIME STATION NFL: Saints at Panthers 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Browns at Steelers 1:30 p.m. 1500-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees 12:25 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Chaminade women’s soccer loses on late goal Next Story Scoreboard – September 18, 2023