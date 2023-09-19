comscore Full UH scholarships announced for Lahainaluna High seniors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Full UH scholarships announced for Lahainaluna High seniors

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 am
  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION University of Hawaii President David Lassner on Monday announced full scholarships for Lahainaluna High School students. The announcement came during a Lahainaluna High student assembly held on the campus of Kulanihakoi High School.

The University of Hawaii announced today that it will offer full scholarships to every Lahainaluna High School senior, to support them in their recovery from the Lahaina wildfire disaster.

The scholarships will cover tuition, fees, books and supplies for full-time and part-time students at any of UH’s 10 campuses. Every one of the approximately 190 seniors in the Class of 2024 who was enrolled in the school on Aug. 7 is eligible, regardless of where they are now enrolled.

UH officials said the initial commitment is for one year while they seek funding to extend the scholarships to cover two or four years of college, depending on the campus the student attends.

“The seniors of Lahainaluna High School faced COVID in their freshman year, and now they and their families face unimaginable challenges around loss of ohana, homes, jobs and personal treasures,” UH President David Lassner said in a news release. “We are extending these scholarship offers to create at least one bright spot for these students and their families, to help them see a path forward to a better future.”

The value of such a scholarship could come out to about $13,536 per year, based on UH’s “cost of attendance” calculations on its website. Resident tuition next school year for UH undergraduates at UH Manoa will remain at $11,304 for two semesters. Fees are estimated at $882, and books and supplies, $1,350.

