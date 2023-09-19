Column: End rail downtown, to fund other needs
- By Kanekoa Kaumuali‘i Clifton Crabbe
-
Today
- Updated 5:59 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rail construction at Kamehameha Highway near Middle Street, shown here, was ongoing in August 2022.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree