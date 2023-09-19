comscore Letter: Ala Wai Bridge may be too costly to maintain | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Ala Wai Bridge may be too costly to maintain

I understand the city has received $25 million in federal funding toward the construction of the planned Ala Wai pedestrian bridge, which is expected to cost more than $60 million to design and construct. Read more

