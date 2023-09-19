Letter: Threatening messenger a disgraceful thing to do

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s too bad that a very qualified person, who was willing to be in the spotlight, has resigned (“Housing chief Nani Medeiros’ resignation raises questions about future of Green’s panel,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 8). She was forthright in her approach to meld all interests together for the benefit of all of our people.

The cultural diversity we have certainly allows for emotional responses to public policy decisions. But to threaten the messenger is disgraceful. We can tear apart anyone from the governor to our congressional representatives in how they have run our government. Some lack foresight, others are pure party thugs. Racial disparity is unfortunately a part of life in Hawaii, whether you want to acknowledge it or not.

It’s time for our people to swallow their obnoxious pride and either help with our problems or just stand aside, and let those people who are willing to make the sacrifices to bring about change step up and serve all the citizens of our city and state.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

