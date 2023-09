Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Not everyone can keep up with rapid advances in personal technology, including those who are older. An AARP study found that only 10% of adults 65 years and older took advantage of apps or text message notifications that could offer warnings of impending disasters. Many did not have their vital documents stored digitally.

As public agencies adopt more high-tech methods, they must account for whom they may be leaving behind. They should offer training so seniors can keep up.

In any event, when it comes to emergencies like the Maui fires, an all-of-the-above approach surely is better. If the power goes out, a loud siren likely would work better than TV, radio and cellphone alerts.