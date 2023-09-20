comscore 10 seconds in noodle heaven | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Crave | Nick's Picks

10 seconds in noodle heaven

  • By Nicole Monton
  • Sept. 19, 2023

  • PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON

    Beef brisket is one of the many protein options.

  • PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON

    Find Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle at Pearlridge Center Mauka (across Satellite City Hall).

  • PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON

    Popcorn garlic chicken ($8.99)

  • PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON

    Oreo soufflé pancake ($13.99)

This past weekend, my family and I were getting ready to head to Pearlridge Center for a little outing. Read more

Previous Story
A special anniversary
Next Story
A fragrant berry dessert

Scroll Up