10 seconds in noodle heaven
- By Nicole Monton
Sept. 19, 2023
PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON
Beef brisket is one of the many protein options.
PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON
Find Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle at Pearlridge Center Mauka (across Satellite City Hall).
PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON
Popcorn garlic chicken ($8.99)
PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON
Oreo soufflé pancake ($13.99)
