Podmore, a brunch and cocktail destination in historic downtown Honolulu, is celebrating its second anniversary with a six-course dinner menu Sept. 20-24.

Guests will first enjoy a snack tower, followed by smoked eggs comprised of a Maili Moa hen egg, poached quail egg, smoked trout roe, Tsar Nicoulai golden Osetra caviar and Breadshop brioche. The next course is a house-cured salmon verrine, which includes Big Glory Bay king salmon, avocado, Big Island heart of palm, cucumber and Ululoa micro-greens. After a serving of charred and marinated leeks, patrons will take delight in the Podmore burg er, which is composed of a truffle bun, Snake River Farms wagyu burger, foie gras and balsamic onions. The menu fishes off with a dark chocolate tart served with Laie vanilla ice cream.

The restaurant has also curated Negroni special cocktails in honor of Negroni Week.

Visit barpodmore.com.

‘Gourd’ vibes only

Aloun Farms’ 21st pumpkin festival, presented by Hoopili and Meadow Gold Hawaii, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.

The all-day family-friendly event includes local entertainment, craft and food vendors, keiki rides, a petting zoo and tractor hayrides. There will also be pet-friendly activities as well.

Guests can also select their own Aloun Farms signature Ewa sweet corn, string beans and mini to giant pumpkins up to 100 pounds. The event’s farmers market also features Aloun Farms’ signature Ewa sweet onions, eggplant, ginger, zucchini, gourds as well as rare white and pink Cinderella pumpkins.

Entry to the pumpkin festival is $5 per person above 2 years old. Food, drinks and other festival activities including rides, the petting zoo and vegetable harvesting are available for additional costs.

Visit alounfarms.com for more information.

Moon festival

Chinatown 808 and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii holds its Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Chinatown Cultural Plaza (100 N. Beretania St.). The free event will feature food and craft vendors, mooncakes, keiki activities, live entertainment and more.

In addition, there will be martial arts and lion dance performances by Gee Yung Chinese Martial Arts Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association, Hawaii Lion Dance Association, Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association, Chinese Lion Dance Association, Lung Kong Physical Culture Association and Yeung Dak Physical Culture Association.

There will also be free lanterns (while supplies last) and a variety of make-andtake crafts for kids.

For more information, email chinatown808hi@gmail.com, call 808-533-3181, or visit chinatown808.com or chinesechamber.com.

Eat, drink, be merry

International Market Place hosts the Taste of the Grand Lanai from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27. The event showcases restaurant menu favorites and special culinary creations from popular establishments including Crackin’ Kitchen, Eating House 1849, Herringbone, Liliha Bakery, Moani Waikiki, Shorefyre, Skybox Taphouse, STRIPSTEAK, Kuhio Avenue Food Hall and Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats.

Guests will be given two hosted cocktails and the opportunity to win gift cards to Grand Lanai restaurants. In addition to the appetizing food and drinks, ticket holders will also enjoy complimentary stargazing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. sponsored by Stargazers of Hawaii.

The event is a prelude to the fifth Grand Lanai Restaurant Week (Oct. 2-8), during when restaurants feature limited-time specials and popular prix fixe menus.

Tickets are $85 and available at imp.ticketsauce.com/e/taste-of-the-grand-lanai-2023.