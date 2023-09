Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Loaded toast is one of my favorite brunch dishes. Check out these tasty — and aesthetically pleasing — options.

Hawaii kai’s haven

Liko’s Tap & Table (377 Keahole St. C2) offers a relaxing daily brunch with outdoor seating and waterfront views. The eatery’s avocado toast ($18) — fresh mashed and seasoned avocado on a French baguette drizzled with everything spice, extra-virgin olive oil, roasted grape tomatoes, micro greens and a soft poached egg and served with field greens — is one of the most popular dishes. Pro tip: If you want a lighter side, ask for fruit instead of white/fried rice and potatoes.

Call 808-394-5456 or visit likoshawaii.com.

A fresh start

Located in Halepuna Waikiki, UMI by Vikram Garg (2233 Helumoa Road) is known for its seafood-centric menu and seasonal ingredients. The eatery offers daily breakfast (7-11 a.m.) with popular — and beautiful — dishes like smoked salmon tartine ($31) with cream cheese, capers and onions on sourdough bread; avocado tartine ($27) with an onsen egg; and croque madame ($29) with ham, Gruyere cheese and an egg on sourdough bread.

Call 808-744-4244 or visit umibyvikramgarg.com.

A trendy brunch pick

ARVO Café (324 Coral St. Ste. 1A) is a hip coffee shop in Kakaako that offers more than a cup of Joe. While the biz does serve a variety of trendy beverages — matcha, charcoal and lavender lattes, to name a few — its food menu is not to be missed. Popular orders include ricotta toast ($12) and Nutella toast ($11) if you want something sweet, and loaded avocado toast ($12.50) and smoked salmon toast ($12.50) if you prefer savory.

Call 808-312-3979 or visit arvocafe.com.