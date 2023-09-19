Hot and new

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

From new dessert options to limited-time specials, check out the following: Read more

Sorabol Korean Restaurant

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Sorabol Korean Restaurant is offering customers a 10% discount for lunch and dinner for all of September. To get the discount, you have to mention the 30th anniversary promotion.

The biz is known for its huge menu of traditional Korean dishes, but is especially popular for yakiniku. Customer favorites include kalbi ($23.99), bulgogi ($21.99), seasoned brisket ($19.99) and ahnchang ($24.99).

Sorabol Korean Restaurant

Pagoda Hotel

1525 Rycroft St., Honolulu

808-947-3113

sorabolhawaii.com

Instagram: @Sorabolhawaii

Yoajung

Korean frozen yogurt shop Yoajung recently opened in Ala Moana Center (it’s located right outside of the Makai Market Food Court, next to Curry House).

The most popular treat is the Yoajung Signature ($8.99), which features yogurt ice cream, honeycomb and the free topping of the day. Additional topping options include honeycomb ($2.50), fresh fruits ($1.25) and marshmallow or fresh fruit skewers ($2 each).

Yoajung

Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

yoajunghawaii.com

Instagram: @yoajung_alamoana

Honolulu Rose Cake Shop

This recently opened Japanese-Korean-style bake shop specializes in cakes, cheesecakes, crème brulée cookies and more. Its desserts are light, fluffy and not overly sweet.

Popular cake flavors include strawberry shortcake ($7.95), red velvet ($7.50) and ube ($8). Meanwhile, ube, lilikoi and guava cheesecakes ($8 each) are customer favorites.

New desserts include flavored crème brulée cookies, including matcha and ube ($5 each).

You’ll also want to try the banana pudding, available in original ($7.25), ube ($7.50) and cookie butter ($7.75) flavors.

Honolulu Rose Cake Shop

212 Merchant St. Ste. 9, Honolulu

honolulurosecakeshop.com.

Instagram: @Honolulurosecakeshop

Local Boy Sushi

Local Boy Sushi celebrated the grand opening of its second location in Kailua in early September. The biz is known for poke — made from auction-fresh fish — and sushi rolls.

Feast on popular dishes like the lava bowl ($14) — spicy ahi, two pieces of shrimp tempura, avocado, sweet chili sauce, unagi sauce and sesame seeds — and tsunami bowl ($14), made with crab mayo mix, unagi, avocado, sweet chile sauce, unagi sauce, tobiko, bubu arare and green onions. The latter is a Kailua exclusive. The build-your-own poke bowl option is a customer favorite — simply choose your bowl size and choice of protein, ranging from spicy ahi and smoked salmon to kalua pork and ahi poke.

Inside tip: If you’re familiar with the Kaneohe location, you can still get cheeseburgers and fries at the new Kailua store — these items aren’t on the menu, so you just need to ask.

Local Boy Sushi

609 Kailua Road Ste. 102, Kailua

808-491-7559

Instagram: @Localboysushi