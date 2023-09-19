comscore Hot and new | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Hot and new

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Sept. 19, 2023

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Kalbi ($23.99) and seasoned brisket ($19.99)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Yoajung signature ($8.99)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Strawberry shortcake ($7.95), red velvet ($7.50) and ube ($8) cakes

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Tsunami bowl ($14)

From new dessert options to limited-time specials, check out the following: Read more

