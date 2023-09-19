Taco takeover

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keana Kaopuiki, who co-owns The Taco Plug 808 with partner/head chef, Eric Carlos, remembers how the business actually started “as a joke.”

“I was trying to buy tacos from someone on Instagram and I missed it,” she says. “This was early 2020, in the very beginning of the pandemic. After hunting for ingredients, I made a batch of tacos and posted it on Instagram. I added to my Instagram story, ‘direct message to order,’ and the messages started to come in. The demand was increasing because birria tacos were just starting to become a trend. After a test run of one day of sales, we gave away all the orders. That’s where the business was born.

“I learned the terminology ‘plug’ from my nephews around 2020, and like a typical ‘cool aunty,’ when it came time to name this business, I went with it,” Kaopuiki adds.

As the business name implies, The Taco Plug 808 specializes in birria tacos. Both chicken ($15) and beef birria ($18) are available.

“We also make esquites ($5) — Mexican street corn kernels — and offer aqua frescos ($5) on ice,” Kaopuiki says. “We usually run specials as well; this month, we’re featuring shrimp tacos ($15) and tres leches cake ($5).”

Customers can order ahead of time by messaging the business on Instagram. Meanwhile, catering inquiries can be emailed (thetacoplug808@ gmail.com). You can currently find The Taco Plug 808 at Windward Mall on Wednesdays, Haleiwa Open Mar ket in Waimea Valley on Thursdays, Pearlridge Center on Saturdays and at both Windward Mall and Lokahi Kailua Market on Sundays. For more updates, follow the biz on social media.

“Our growth plan for the next 6-12 months is to cultivate teams for Oahu and our next stop, the Big Island,” Kaopuiki says.

“We are currently hiring; we would love to partner with a few good people in our journey. No experience is necessary. We are also looking for partners and micro-investors to come alongside us in our growth plan. Eventually, we want to have a presence on the Big Island, Maui and Kauai, and start shipping our products nationwide within the next 10 years.”

The Taco Plug 808

Various locations

Instagram: @thetacoplug.808

How to order: In person or via Instagram direct message

How to pay: Credit/debit cards, cash, Apple Pay and Cash App accepted