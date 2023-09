Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Susan Tongg O’Donnell of Makiki has reinvented a classic dish that her mother-in-law, Jeanne Ann Isherwood, would bake. It includes a winning combination of chicken, cheese and broccoli in a hot casserole. Popular 40 years ago, chicken divan was the go-to main course at many parties. Susan heats the stuffing on the stove with butter and curry powder until crunchy and doesn’t combine it with the casserole until right before serving. The stuffing turns into tasty croutons and elevates this dish.

Chicken Divan

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

• 2 heaping tablespoons curry powder, divided

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1 can (10.5 ounces) cream of mushroom soup

• 2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese, divided

• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

• 1/2 pound broccoli florets

• 1/2 cup butter

• 1 packet (6 ounces) stuffing mix

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut chicken thighs into 1-inch pieces. In a large skillet, add olive oil over medium to medium-high heat with 1 tablespoon curry powder and salt and pepper to taste. Sear for a few minutes, but do not overcook. Add condensed soup, 1 3/4 cups cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice and additional curry powder, if desired. Add broccoli and turn off heat.

Oil a 9-by-9 casserole dish. Pour chicken and broccoli soup mixture into casserole. Sprinkle top with remaining cheddar cheese and Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered until bubbling, about 40 minutes.

In a skillet, melt butter over high heat. Add stuffing mix and 1 tablespoon curry powder. Stir continuously until browned and crunchy, about 10 minutes. Plate one serving of casserole and garnish with crunchy stuffing.

Makes 4-6 servings as a main dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.