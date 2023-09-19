comscore Amendments made to parking limits bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Amendments made to parking limits bill

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2018 A Council committee has approved amendments to the restricted parking zones in residential neighborhoods of Kalihi. Pictured are cars parked along Wilson Street in Kalihi.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is RPZ parking signage along Jennie St. in Kalihi.

A City Council committee has approved amendments to a proposed measure to make permanent a years-long program to restrict parking in Kalihi Valley — including a proposed fee structure with fixed, annual permit fees. Read more

