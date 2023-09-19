comscore HTA pursues tourism recovery plan for Maui, state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

HTA pursues tourism recovery plan for Maui, state

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, travelers entered and exited the train shuttle at the car rental hub at Kahului Airport on Saturday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, travelers entered and exited the train shuttle at the car rental hub at Kahului Airport on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, beachgoers enjoyed the setting sun last week at Makena Beach in Kihei. Molokini atoll is seen in the background.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, beachgoers enjoyed the setting sun last week at Makena Beach in Kihei. Molokini atoll is seen in the background.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM More than 4,700 people have signed a petition from action network Lahaina Strong urging Gov. Josh Green to delay his plan to reopen West Maui to tourism Oct. 8. Above, tourists watched surfers and windsurfers at Hookipa Beach last week in Paia.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    More than 4,700 people have signed a petition from action network Lahaina Strong urging Gov. Josh Green to delay his plan to reopen West Maui to tourism Oct. 8. Above, tourists watched surfers and windsurfers at Hookipa Beach last week in Paia.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority board is seeking a contractor to develop a Tourism Recovery Plan that supports Maui and the state in rebuilding the economy following the devastating Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed Lahaina town. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Myrna Uytingco

Scroll Up