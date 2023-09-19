Kokua Line: Who collects used computers for Maui?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I’ve seen many stories of people fleeing Lahaina with just the clothes on their backs, and you just know a lot of them had to leave computers behind that they need to replace. Is any group on Oahu accepting used computers for this purpose? I have a laptop and two monitors.

Answer: Yes, Hawaiian Hope Org, an Oahu-based nonprofit that overhauls used computers and gives them to needy people. “We are collecting computers to be refurbished and are working with several organizations on Maui, including the J. Walter Cameron Center, to schedule distribution of those computers over the next several months. Our initial goal is to put 1,500 computers on Maui. This will include desktops, laptops and all-in-one computers,” Curtis J. Kropar, the nonprofit’s executive director, said in an email.

Here is information from Kropar about how to schedule a donation, what kind of equipment the nonprofit will and won’t accept, and other details, starting with the reminder that “we are a reuse facility, not the scrap recycling guys.”

>> All donation drop-offs to the Kalihi warehouse must be scheduled in advance. Call or text 808-352-8800 to do so. Drop-offs are typically scheduled for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

>> Will accept: “We will take items that are not working as we are a full repair facility. All donations will be evaluated and tested for usability. We will take laptops, desktops, monitors, keyboards, mice, cords, cables, VoIP phones, network switches and more.”

>> Will not accept: “We do not take printers, cracked TVs, cracked monitors, laptops or computers that have been hammered or drilled or other deliberately damaged hardware.”

>> Data security: “We will fully wipe and erase all data and hard drives that are given to us. Yes, you can remove the hard drive if you really want, but if you give us the hard drive be assured we are going to erase it as it is part of our mandated procedures. Even if you have done a ‘factory reset’ we are still going to wipe the drive and fully test it.”

>> Volunteers needed: “We are also looking for volunteers that are interested in helping. Ages 8 to 80+, no tech skill necessary as we will train you — from simple things like cleaning and wiping down cords and mice, to testing RAM, testing monitors, imaging drives and boxing it all up to send over to Maui. Flexible scheduling, days, evenings and weekends available.” Call or text for more information.

The Maui Strong Fund, administered by the Hawaii Community Foundation, awarded Hawaiian Hope Org a $225,000 grant to advance its work for Maui wildfire survivors. The nonprofit has already begun distributing refurbished computers it had in stock. The Laptop Relief Program launched by the J. Walter Cameron Center, a longtime social-­services hub on Maui, relies on computers from Hawaiian Hope Org. This program provides households devastated by the Maui wildfires with a free refurbished PC laptop.

Kropar said his 501(c)(3) group has refurbished and redistributed more than 10,000 computers over the past few years. Learn more at hawaiianhope.org.

Pali updates

Pali Highway on- or offramps will be closed at night during various times this week and next week for the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Pali Highway onramp at Funchal Street to the H-1 eastbound will close at 7 p.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday. During that time, Funchal Street will be closed and Kuakini and Kauila streets will be closed at Funchal Street, the DOT said.

The H-1 eastbound offramp onto Pali Highway, between School Street and Vineyard Boulevard, will close Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and then again next week, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sept. 26-29.

Mahalo

Many thanks to a man at Ala Moana Center yesterday who went out his way to let me know where he was parked so I could get his spot. He saw me circling around searching while he was sitting on a bench waiting for someone to finish shopping and pointed the way once she had joined him and they were ready to leave. It was a small thing that made a big difference. Mahalo. — Stressed-out shopper

