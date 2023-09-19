comscore Lahaina banyan tree sprouting new leaves | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lahaina banyan tree sprouting new leaves

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

    Clusters of new leaves are seen sprouting from the 150-year-old banyan tree more than a month after a wildfire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina.

  Clusters of green leaves are seen on the Lahaina banyan tree's trunk and branches, as well as on the ground beneath it, say those tending to the tree.

    Clusters of green leaves are seen on the Lahaina banyan tree’s trunk and branches, as well as on the ground beneath it, say those tending to the tree.

  At least a dozen new shoots on both the aerial root props and main limbs have sprouted on Lahaina's banyan tree, says county arborist Timothy Griffith.

    At least a dozen new shoots on both the aerial root props and main limbs have sprouted on Lahaina’s banyan tree, says county arborist Timothy Griffith.

New growth sprouting from the 150- year-old banyan tree in Lahaina offers signs of hope for its revival more than a month after fire singed its leaves. Read more

