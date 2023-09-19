Lahaina banyan tree sprouting new leaves
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:08 p.m.
VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Clusters of new leaves are seen sprouting from the 150-year-old banyan tree more than a month after a wildfire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Clusters of green leaves are seen on the Lahaina banyan tree’s trunk and branches, as well as on the ground beneath it, say those tending to the tree.
COURTESY RENEE TILLOTSON
At least a dozen new shoots on both the aerial root props and main limbs have sprouted on Lahaina’s banyan tree, says county arborist Timothy Griffith.
