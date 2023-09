Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Adventist Health Castle has welcomed Myrna Uytingco, M.D., Ph.D., to its provider team. She is board-certified in internal medicine and uses team-based collaboration to coordinate and provide care for her patients. Uytingco graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and went on to complete her residency in internal medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. She has been practicing medicine for 20 years and is skilled in comprehensive primary care for people 17 years old and up.

