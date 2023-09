Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green has signed a second emergency proclamation regarding the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel, and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has established 24-hour security following recent break-ins at the dilapidated resort.

Green’s second proclamation, signed Friday, extends the first disaster emergency relief period designated in July until Nov. 13.

The condemned hotel has been the site of a number of arson fires, illegal activities and sweeps by law enforcement to keep people out of the crumbling structure.

There’s a $12 million plan to demolish the building, but a recent inspection discovered asbestos, and contractors will need to remediate the property prior to its demolition, officials said.

The state recently cleared vegetation around the property and constructed a perimeter fence. But that didn’t stop more break-ins and vandalism.

“We’ve asked people repeatedly not to enter or occupy the abandoned building for their own safety. That’s even more important now that suspected asbestos has been discovered,” DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said in a news release. “For everyone’s safety, we urge people to stay out of the building and to not expose themselves or first responders to the unsafe conditions there.”

The 46-room hotel dates back to the late ’60s and is one of the multiple properties on Banyan Drive in Hilo owned by the state.

The state previously leased the property to hotel operators under a long-term lease that expired in 2016. The hotel ceased operating in June 2017, and the last month-to-month tenant vacated in August 2020. After the leases expired, the state became the hotel’s owner.